BJP did nothing for employees, jobless in the country: Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ruling maximum States covering more than 70 crore population in the country, did nothing during its six years' rule for graduates, employees and unemployed, slammed Excise Minister Dr Srinivas Goud.

He participated in MLC election campaign supporting TRS MLC candidate Surabhi Vani Devi in Devarkadra and Narayanpet mandals on Tuesday.

Earlier, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy organised the TRS party activists; preparatory meeting for the MLC elections at Sahiti School in Devarkadra mandal. Addressing the gathering, Minister Srinivas Goud pointed out that the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre, had promised to provide two crore jobs per annum, but not a single graduate got job.

'It is the Congress and BJP governments, who scrapped old pension system and today they are shedding crocodile tears for the sake of employees, unemployed and the graduates.

Srinivas Goud questioned the BJP whether they were implementing Rythu Bandhu? Are they giving 24-hour free current? How many government jobs they have provided to the unemployed youth in their States? He stated that it is only the TRS, which implemented revolutionary development and innovative welfare schemes for the benefit of all sections of people in the State.

He also questioned the employees, if their problems would get solved If they vote for the BJP? Answering to his question, the Minister said he is sure that their problems will not be solved and urged graduates, employed youth and all those people to support the TRS candidate. Admitting that there are still various problems to be solved, he assured that if the TRS wins Graduate MLC, they will definitely address the problems of youth, employees and all graduates.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali urged employees, graduates and the unemployed to support TRS candidate Surabhi Devi and help the TRS to win MLC elections as the TRS and the State government were committed to resolve all issues.

TRS MLC candidate for Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency Surabhi Vani Devi thanked TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for letting her to serve the people and contest the MLC elections for this constituency. She said that she has served in education department for many years and she knows the problems of employees, educated youth, graduates and unemployed in the State. If given an opportunity, she promised to bring all their issues to the notice of the government and do her best to resolve them and urged the support of all sections for her win in the MLC elections.

MLC election in-charge Vemula Prashant Reddy, Mahbubnagar ZP Chairman Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, TRS State secretary Intiyaz Isak, Municipal Chairman Baswar Goud, MPP Dr Kadire Sekhar Reddy and others participated in the programme.