BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy Oversees Tailoring Training Center under PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Gadwal: The BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy visited the tailoring training center under the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana. He highlighted that 50% of the applications submitted for the scheme have been verified, and urged the Joint Collector Srinivas Rao to ensure the remaining 50% of applications in rural and urban areas are quickly verified and letters issued to beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana can get their applications verified through their respective Municipalities and Gram Panchayat Secretaries. He submitted a petition to the Joint Collector, requesting that applicants be alerted through only one center, as there were reports of multiple centers contacting the same individuals.

Reddy also informed that under the scheme, loan recipients will receive PM Vishwakarma digital certificates and IDs. As part of the training program, beneficiaries will receive a toolkit worth up to ₹15,000 as an incentive. Additionally, they will be provided with a stipend of ₹500 per day upon completion of a 7-day basic training course.

He further explained that those receiving benefits up to ₹1 lakh will have ₹30,000, which covers half the interest, training costs, and the ₹15,000 toolkit, borne by the central government.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana covers 18 traditional trades, including carpentry, blacksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, masonry, and more. Reddy noted that this scheme is crucial in helping middle-class families achieve financial growth.

Concluding his address, Ramachandra Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India the third-largest economy by 2029 and his goal to make India the number one country by 2047, marking the centenary of India's independence.

The event was attended by District General Secretary Ravikumar, former Assembly Convenor Ram Anjaneyulu, District OBC Morcha President Devadas, senior BJP leaders Rajaka Narsimha, Sanjeev Bharadwaj, District BJYM President Mirzapuram Venkateshwar Reddy, State OBC Morcha Committee Member Anil, OBC Vice President Dabbileti Narsimha, Madhu, and others.