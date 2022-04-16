BJP disturbing communal harmony, flays Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad/Mahabubnagar: BJP party is trying to rake up religious sentiments among the people and trying to bag majority Hindu votes and trying to gain politically, but has no agenda of development or welfare of the people, alleged Dr. V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Youth welfare and Excise and Prohibition.

While referring to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra which was started on Thursday from Alampur in Gadwal district alleged that the BJP's 'yatra' by Bandi Sanjay is nothing but a 'Tondi' Yatra just to rake up religious sentiments and create a rift and divide among the people of different communities and in turn gain politically by bagging the votes of majority Hindu votes.

"The BJP party is fooling the people in the name of religion, cast and region and creating a rift and divide among the people in Mahabubnagar who are living peacefully in a co-existing society. The BJP has done nothing for the Telangana state during the past 8 years of its being in power at Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election public meeting in Mahabubnagar had promised to give National status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project, but did not fulfill his promise after coming to power. We are asking Bandi's Sanjay only one question on what agenda he is conducting Praja Sangrama Yatra? Is it the central government supported the Paddy farmers, or is it that they provided Rythu Bheema and Rythu Bandhu, or have they provided any financial support for any of the irrigation projects to provide water to the arid and parched lands of dry Palamuru region. The BJP has done nothing except created problems for the people of Telangana and now with his yatra, the BJP party members are trying to created a Hindu Muslim divide unmindful of repercussions it will bring just for their selfish gains," slammed Srinivas Goud, while commenting against Bandi Sanjay's Tour of erstwhile Mahabubnagar

Srinivas Goud further slammed that the BJP members expressed happiness when the Andhra Pradesh government stole the Telangana share of water from RDS and SLBC projects and denied water to Nadigadda Gadwal district.