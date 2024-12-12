BJP Extends Support to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Employees' Strike, Demands Immediate Regularization and Welfare Benefits

Gadwal: The district BJP president, Ramachandra Reddy, along with BJP leaders, extended their support to the strike by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) employees demanding regularization of their jobs.

On the third day of the protest held on Rajiv Marg in Gadwal district headquarters, Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna expressed solidarity with the striking SSA contract employees. BJP leaders also joined the protest, voicing their support.

Speaking on the occasion, district president Ramachandra Reddy stated that the demands of the SSA contract employees are justified. He mentioned that the central government provides 60% of the funding for SSA and if the state government contributes the remaining 40%, the employees could be regularized.

Reddy criticized the Congress party for not fulfilling its promises, pointing out that during last year’s SSA strike, Revanth Reddy had assured that all issues would be resolved if the Congress came to power. However, even after a year of Congress rule, the promises remain unfulfilled.

He demanded that the SSA contract employees be regularized immediately and provided with the following benefits:

₹20 lakh under accident insurance

₹5 lakh under health insurance

Six months of maternity leave

₹15 lakh under terminal benefits

He warned that the BJP would continue to question and fight for the implementation of these demands if the government failed to act.

Prominent participants in the program included district general secretary Ravikumar Ekbote, district vice president Rajaka Narasimha, KK Reddy, former assembly convenor Ramanjaneyaulu, former assembly contestant Baligera Shiva Reddy, OBC Morcha president Devadasu, IT Cell co-convenor Chittari Kiran, BJP Yuva Morcha state committee member Delhi Vala Krishna, state OBC Morcha member Anil, Parliament co-convenor Shyam, state educational convenor Tirumal, senior BJP leaders Pandu Reddy, Ganja Sai, Chanti, and others.

The protest by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan employees highlights a critical issue of job insecurity and unmet promises of regularization, which continues to be a concern in the education sector. BJP’s support, led by district president Ramachandra Reddy, brings political attention to the matter.

Reddy’s focus on central and state funding dynamics and his criticism of Congress’s unfulfilled promises underline the political undertones of the protest. His demands for comprehensive benefits like accident insurance, health coverage, maternity leave, and terminal benefits reflect an attempt to address the broader welfare of SSA employees.

The presence of key BJP leaders and grassroots workers demonstrates strong organizational support for the protest. However, while the BJP has shown solidarity, it remains to be seen whether such political backing translates into actionable outcomes for the employees.

This event underscores the need for policymakers to prioritize the demands of SSA employees and take swift action to address their grievances, ensuring fairness and stability in the education sector.