BJP for Viksit Bharat, Cong agenda is Vibhajit Bharat, says Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed before the people the party’s agenda for a “Vikasit Bharat”(Developed Bharat). On the other hand, the Congress is batting for its agenda of “Vibhatjit Bharat (Breaking Bharat).”

Attacking Congress Muslim appeasement policy led to the partition of the country, the BJP MP said that for 76 long years, the same appeasement policy under the grab of Article 370 had deprived reservations to the OBCs, SC and STs in Jammu and Kashmir. It was BJP’s government which had given them their due abrogating Article 370, he added.

Alleging that The BJP MP alleged the leaders of the INDIA alliance are stoking hatred among different sections of people to win the election, he stressed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should read history. Adding, that it was his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who opposed reservations for OBCs recommended by the Mandal Commission. The former PM stressed that reservations should be given only based on economic status not on castes as it would divide the country on caste lines. However, Rahul Gandhi batted for caste census, he said.

Recalling the BJP government extending reservations to the EWS sections, he said, the BJP is not against conducting caste sessions, he said that its stand is to do it comprehensively and scientifically. Further, the BJP under Modi’s government has identified four groups: Youth, Women, Farmers and the Poor.

Terming the Congress allegations of BJP cancelling reservations and scraping the constitution, Dr Laxman said, it was the Congress which insulted the constitution and Dr BR Amedkar.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that religious reservations would be cancelled and the benefits of the same would be given to the BCs and SCs.