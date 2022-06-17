BJP harassing Sonia & Rahul Gandhi, flays Congress

Kothur: Congress Shadnagar constituency in-charge Srinivas Goud said that the BJP government should immediately drop the ED cases filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders held dharna under the auspices of Srinivas Goud on Friday in front of telephone exchange in Kothur municipality.

On the occasion, Kadempalli Srinivas Goud said that the Central government was moving towards privatisation to weaken the government systems in the country.

The Congress leaders and activists then chanted slogans against the BJP government. Councillor Madaram Narasimha Goud, former Deputy Sarpanch Srinivas Goud, Former MPTC Krishna Goud, former ward members Masula Surender Mudiraj, Kadempally Yadagiri Goud and others were present.