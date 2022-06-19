BJP holds "Badi-Bata" programme

Sathupalli ( Khammam): A group of BJP leaders headed by the Sathupalli Constituency leader Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao held "Badi-Bata" programme here. During the programme, the leaders interacted with students and noted down the issues faced by them. They also identified lack of facilities in every school and made a list and sent it to District Educational officer.

The leaders also took part in a mass feeding programme along with students.

Speaking on the occasion, Namburi informed that as per the call by the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Badi-Bata programme was held. Namburi inspected all the school in the constituency and interacted with students. He said that the government failed to setup infrastructures in the school. He also said that girl students are struggling due to lack of facilities like toilets in the schools.

The leaders of the party Sudarshan Mishra, B Veeram Raju, Balakrishna, Reddy, N Surender Reddy and others were present