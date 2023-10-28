BJP holds booth and wide level meeting with leaders in Bhuvanagiri

BJP Assembly Convener Chikka Krishna Garu presided over a wide-scale meeting of BJP Party Bhuvanagiri Constituency Booth and other level key workers organized at YSR Gardens Punction Hall in Bhuvangiri town todayFormer Andhra Pradesh BJP President & Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Election Incharge Somu Veerraju, Joint Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal District Parliament Incharge Madhukar, District Party President PV Shyam Sundar, Bhuvanagiri BJP MLA Candidate Guduru Narayana Reddy Garu was participating.

They said on this occasion Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP workers should return to every house to inform the people about the welfare schemes implemented by the central government and the power center incharges and booth presidents should be instructed by the BJP party leaders and workers about the work to be done by the workers for the upcoming assembly elections It has been specified.

Every activist should work hard to win Bhuvanagiri BJP MLA candidate Guduru Narayana Reddy, Chief Minister KCR has swallowed funds in the name of water in the state of Telangana, which was formed for water fund appointments, instead of replacing jobs, give political jobs to his family members. He said that Kunnare has done nothing wrong, that the central government has a stake in every scheme being implemented in the state, and that in the coming assembly elections, the party should work at the ground level and hoist the BJP flag on the Bhuvanagiri fort, and called upon every worker to work as Kankanbadlu. They said that the days of the end of KCR's rule in the state are near.

On this occasion, Narayana Reddy expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party for giving him the opportunity to be the MLA candidate of Bhuvanagiri and every BJP leader and workers on the stage and in front of the stage should work together for his victory. Every worker is an MLAThinking that he is a candidate, he has appealed to BJP party to work sincerely for the victory of Bhuvanagiri as an MLA and also to bring BJP to power in the statehappenedIn this program, state executive members Potam Shetty Ravinder, Pasam Bhaskar, Karnati Dhanunjay, CN Reddy, National Dalit Morcha leaders Vemula Ashok, Kisan Morcha State General Secretary Padmati Jagan Mohan Reddy, State leaders Ele Chandra Shekhar, Bhuvanagiri.

ParliamentIncharge Bandarapu Lingaswamy, Assembly Convener Chikka Krishna Garu, BYM Leaders Patnam Kapil, Presidents of Various Mandals Jangareddy, Shekhar Goud, Sudhakar Goud, Chokka Reddy, Satyam, District Vice President Pittala Ashok, Chanda Mahender Gupta, District General Secretary Narla Narsinga Rao, DistricSecretary Upender Goud, State Leaders Kolla Bikshapati, Danturi Sattiah, BJYM Leaders State Leaders Ambati Tarun Reddy, Councilors Balaram, Rakesh, Suma Venkatesh, Kavita Narsimha Chari, Vijay Kumar, Mahila Morcha District President Lavanya Garu, Former Councilor Pancheddula Balaram, Minority FrontDistrict leaders MD Mahmood Garu and district and mandal level leaders, Shakti Kendra in-charges, booth presidents and activists etc. participated