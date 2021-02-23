BJP is on growth path, says Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao

Kothagudem: The BJP is on a phenomenal growth across the country due its people's friendly governance, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao said. Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, he said time had come for the people to end the TRS rule in the State.

"The BJP's win in Dubbaka Assembly by-poll and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) indicates that time is not far away to end dictatorial rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," Raghunandan said.

The defeat in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency seat could well be TRS' last straw, he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Kothagudem has a shot in the arm with the joining of backward classes leader Akula Nageshwar Rao and others.

Raghunandan Rao welcomed him into the party fold by offering scarves to him and others. A Prasad Goud, Padma Goud, Bhudevamma, Bhudevi Yadav, Sayamma Goud, B Shankar Goud and scores of people joined the BJP, on the occasion.