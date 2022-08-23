BJP is scared of KCR's image: Errbelli

Warangal: The entire Telangana is behind KCR, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Addressing a press conference along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar at Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he accused the BJP of spitting venom at KCR's family. "In a bid to defame KCR's family, the BJP leaders started to level allegations against MLC K Kavitha who has nothing to do with the Delhi liquor policy row," Errabelli said.

The BJP is scared of TRS party's image, hence it resorted to mudslinging tactics against KCR's family members. The baseless allegations against Kavitha will not do anything good to the BJP, Errabelli said. KCR emerged as a powerful leader as he successfully led the separate Telangana agitation. The Opposition parties are finding it difficult to withstand the image of the TRS, he said.

"BJP State president Bandi Sanjay should work for the development of Telangana instead of doing slavery to his Delhi bosses," he said. He alleged that Sanjay has been instigating attacks against the TRS cadres. The TRS cadres have been maintaining decorum, otherwise they too are capable of hitting back at the BJP workers, Errabelli said.

He found fault with the Union Home Minister Amita Shah's remarks that KCR is an anti-farmer. It indicates the political bankruptcy of Amit Shah, he added. KCR government has been implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply for the welfare of farmers. On the other hand, the BJP took nearly 700 lives of the farmers who protested against the farm laws. "BJP must be daydreaming to win the Munugode Assembly seat in the by-poll. It was a needless by-election enforced by the BJP," Errabelli said. He demanded Sanjay to talk about the coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant and tribal university and other assurances given to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLAs Thatikonda Rajaiah, Aroori Ramesh, Nannapuneni Narender and KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav were among others present.