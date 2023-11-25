BJP-Janasena candidate in Kukatpally campaigns in KPHB

Mummareddy Prema Kumar, the joint candidate of the BJP-backed Janasena Party, began his padayatra in the morning at KPHB Colony, Gopal Nagar in the Kukatpally constituency today. He was welcomed by BJP ranks, Janasena ranks, and women leaders as part of his election campaign in the HB division.The march continued till KPHB, 3 phase.

Mummareddy Prema Kumar emphasized the importance of young women and men in securing victory in the Kukatpally constituency and urged them to vote wisely. He requested everyone to vote for him on serial number 7 and the glass symbol. He assured the residents of solving all the problems in the area if he wins the election.

Srikar Rao, division presidents Gandham Raju, Kolla Shankar, Prasad, division leaders, BJP leaders, Jana Sena leaders, Gopal Nagar youth, women leaders, brave women, activists and others participated in this program.