BJP JP Nadda fires neglect salvo at TRS government

Hyderabad: BJP national president J P Nadda criticised the TRS government in the State of criminal negligence in handling the Covid-19 in the State. Addressing a virtual meeting after the groundbreaking ceremony to construct BJP district offices in nine districts of Telangana on Monday, he said the adverse observation by the courts expressing disappointment over the State's handling of COVID exposes the sorry state of affairs in Telangana.



He asked the party cadre to work hard to bring down the TRS government in the State to bring the BJP government in the next elections. Appreciating the efforts of construction of district-level offices, he stressed that the BJP's district offices should also have all the facilities on par with the infrastructure available at the State party offices.

Listing out various efforts and measures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the centre, he said Modi's initiatives in handling the Covid, welfare of the poor, economy and development simultaneously has to show role model internationally. That apart, he said that in other countries the governments have been fighting the Covid. But, in India, the Centre under the leadership of Modi has made the entire country to participate in the fight against the Covid. He said that the hard work of the party workers was behind every success story of the party and its government.

The BJP national president listed out how the County has ramped up the medical infrastructure like Covid hospitals, bed strength with oxygen and ventilators and ICUs. Besides, manifold increase in the testing capacity and manufacturing of 5 lakh PPE kits per day.

Along with the health care the PM has also initiated economic development and announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore PM Garib Kalyan Yojana benefiting 80 crore poor people in the country and providing financial assistance to the poor, widowed women, Divyang and senior citizens through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In a bid to turn the difficulties into opportunities, Nadda said that the Modi has announced Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Package (ANP) for the economical rejuvenating of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) apart from a package of Rs 1 lakh crore for the agriculture sector.

BJP State former president Dr K Laxman, MLC N Ramachender Rao, party national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and others participated in the programme.