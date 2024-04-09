BJP kickstarts 8-day polling booth drive

Hyderabad: The saffron brigade, which had jumped into electioneering much ahead of its rival parties in Telangana, has now decided to go on an elaborate exercise of micromanagement of its election management at polling booth level.

According to Dr Kasam Venkateswarlu, BJP State General Secretary, the party has kick started an eight-day parliament constituency-wise meeting from April 8 to 15.

The first meeting was kicked off by TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

The meetings will be held with the presidents, coordinators, and secretaries of the polling booths. Besides, leaders above the polling booth level looking after the election management will also be part of these meetings.

Party State and national leaders are to attend the meetings to hammer out an action plan for each of the parliament segments on the strategies that need to be adopted at the polling booth level.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP national leadership has given a clear mandate to the rank and file of the party to ensure at least the party gets 50 per cent of the total votes in each of the polling booths. To this end, the meetings will focus on how to achieve the target and the outreach and garner the support of the voters at the polling booth level.