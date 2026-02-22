BJP Kisan Morcha Submits Petition Demanding Immediate Relief for Farmers

BJP demands the immediate release of pending Rythu Bharosa funds and full loan waivers.

Hyderabad: The BJP State Kisan Morcha submitted a petition to Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday, demanding urgent measures to address what it termed as “anti-farmer policies” of the state government. The delegation highlighted the severe financial and agricultural crisis faced by farmers and accused the government of adopting a negligent attitude toward their plight.

The Morcha demanded the immediate release of the pending Rythu Bharosa financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre without delay. It also called for the full implementation of loan waivers and alleged “farmers in the state had been misled by incomplete promises”. The petition emphasised the urgent need to resolve the acute shortage of urea fertilisers, which has left crops withering in several districts.

Furthermore, BJP leaders urged the government to clear long-pending bonus payments to farmers and to ensure the timely establishment of procurement centres for the upcoming Rabi season. This is to prevent hardships in paddy sales in the upcoming Rabi season.

The Morcha warned that if the government fails to act on these demands, it will intensify statewide agitations in support of farmers. Leaders emphasised that the BJP stands firmly with the farming community and will continue to fight against policies that undermine their welfare.