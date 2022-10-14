BJP knocks on ECI door, demands intervention in poll-bound Munugodu

Hyderabad/Delhi: A BJP delegation on Thursday knocked on the door of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and submitted a representation seeking its intervention alleging misuse of official machinery by the State government by the ruling party ahead of the Munugodu by poll.

A delegation consisting of Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Muralidharan, Tarun Chugh, National general secretary and former MLC in Telangana Legislative Council N Ramchander Rao, and Pratap Singh Sarangi and others briefed the ECI on several irregularities taking place. The delegation said that Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, of Hyderabad has been working in the same position since 2016. His continuation in the same constituency limits is a violation of the ECI guidelines, on the transfer and posting of officers in the bye-elections to the assembly constituency. The BJP leaders said, "as per the guidelines of ECI if any officer has completed three years during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before the last day of the sixth month, such offers shall be shifted out of the assembly constituency limit with immediate effect."

However, the State government did not take steps to transfer following the ECI guidelines. The delegation requested the ECI to take necessary action immediately. Addressing the media after meeting the ECI, Tarun Chugh and Ramachandra Rao said the ruling TRS had enrolled 25,000 fake voters in the voter lists in Munugodu. The commission is urged to cause the removal of the fake votes enrolled. They pointed out that no more than 2,000 votes were enrolled during the last by-polls.

However, this time, large-scale fake voter enrollments have been carried out. It was brought to the notice of the commission that a large number of MLAs and MLCs were deployed in Munugodu. Besides, requested the commission to transfer the revenue and police officials serving in the area for the past four years". The BJP leaders alleged that ministers and secretaries of various departments were brought to Munugodu. The government is being run from there, threatening the local officials, they alleged.

The BJP leaders said that the ECI has assured to inquire into the allegations and take steps. The delegation has also sought the commission to send central forces and election observers to Munugodu. The leaders said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao shifted his secretariat to Munugodu and resorted to misuse of power and the government machinery using revenue and police. The leaders expressed that BJP would win the Munugodu by-poll.