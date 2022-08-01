BJP lambasts TRS over food poisoning cases surge in Telangana

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday hit out at Telangana's ruling TRS over its claim of providing quality food to students in school.

Doesn't Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)'s heart ache and conscience shatter when he watches little children suffer from excruciating pain and hunger? it asked.

BJP Lok Sabha Member from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri also asked how can Telangana nurture its young talents, when they are deprived of the basic nourishment they have the right to.

"Doesn't your heart ache and conscience shatter after watching the little children suffer from excruciating pain and #Hunger, Mr.KCR !? How can Telangana nurture its young talents, when they are deprived of the basic nourishment they have the right to !!," Dharmapuri said quoting a tweet of BJP in-charge of national Information and Technology department Amit Malviya.

Sharing video Malviya said: "Lord KCR and Prince KTR claim that their Govt provides quality food to students in schools. KCR claims to have consulted dieticians and designed meal plan, KTR brags more, says CM's grandson eats the same rice. Truth is that in last seven months 700 students reported food poisoning.

"With a target to form a government in the state next year, the BJP has intensified its attack on the KCR government and also launched several programmes to reach out to the people by the end of this year.