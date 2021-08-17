BJP launches 'Application Movement' in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched 'Application movement' to receive applications from eligible persons and to submit them to the State government.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, he appreciated the district BJP for taking up the movement and said it was aimed at bringing pressure on the TRS government to deliver the promises given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and to benefit the Telangana people.

The movement would be expanded across the State to receive applications from eligible people to avail government benefits. Applications would be received during 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', which would be launched from August 24, he said.

He clarified that the BJP was carrying out this 'application movement' with the intention of doing good to the people and not for political gain. The CM made many promises during elections and later also, but failed to keep them, he noted.

Sanjay Kumar said that as part of the movement, BJP along with BJYM, SC, ST, BC, Kisan and Mahila Morchas should set up special centres at every gram panchayat, mandal, municipal and Collector office to receive application forms from the public.

Sanjay Kumar demanded the CM to implement 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme for all the deserving Dalits across the State. The government should immediately formulate 'BC Bandhu' and 'Tribal Bandhu' schemes to benefit 60 lakh BC families and 10 lakh tribal families across the State, he appealed.

The BJP State chief advised the TRS MLAs and MPs to put pressure on the government to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in their respective constituencies.

He said that in 2018 election the TRS promised Rs 3,116 allowance to educated unemployed youth in the State. From 2018 to date, every unemployed person should be given an arrears of Rs one lakh, he noted.