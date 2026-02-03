BJP launches LED campaign vehicles for municipal polls

Hyderabad: The BJP has introduced a new campaign strategy ahead of the upcoming municipal and municipal corporation elections by unveiling specially designed LED campaign vehicles. The initiative was formally launched at the party’s state headquarters by BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao, in the presence of senior leaders and party workers, on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Rao said the LED campaign vehicles would play a crucial role in effectively communicating the party’s vision and policies to the people. He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has implemented several development and welfare programmes, and these vehicles will help highlight those achievements at the grassroots level.

“Through LED screens, citizens will be able to clearly understand the BJP’s proposals for urban development and the solutions we are offering to local problems,” he stated.

Rao further underlined that the BJP’s primary agenda in the municipal elections is to address public issues and ensure transparent governance. He noted that the vehicles will showcase details of Central schemes such as housing, sanitation and welfare programmes, alongside the BJP’s roadmap for strengthening municipal infrastructure.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Minister and BJP’s Telangana municipal election in-charge Ashish Shelar, Rajasthan’s former minister and co-in charge Ashok Parnami, Rajya Sabha member and co-in charge Rekha Sharma, and former Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Their presence underscored the party’s commitment to intensifying its campaign efforts in Telangana.

Large numbers of party leaders and workers also participated in the event, signalling strong organisational backing for the initiative. The BJP leadership expressed confidence that the innovative campaign vehicles would enhance voter engagement and help convey the party’s message more effectively across urban and semi-urban areas.

With this launch, the BJP has set the stage for a high-tech, people-centric campaign, aiming to strengthen its presence in Telangana’s municipal polls campaign and position itself as a credible alternative for development-focused administration. Rao added.