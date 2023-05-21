BJP leader Dhanpal Suryanarayana rally in Nizamabad obstructed

Nizamabad : A rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s urban wing and State executive member Dhanpal Suryanarayana in Nizamabad city on Saturday was obstructed by the police near the bus stand.

It is learnt that the BJP leaders and workers took out a peaceful rally to the police commissionerate office but were arrested on the way. They were taken to Nizamabad 4th Police Station and later released by the police on personal sureties. It is reported that a man allegedly burnt the national flag at Gandhi Chowk in Nizamabad city on Friday night for which BJP took out a peaceful rally to the CP office demanding a case of sedition be registered against the maniac. BJP leaders had an altercation with the police near the bus stand after which they were taken into custody. Dhanpal Suryanarayana condemned the arrests and asked police to stop working as activists BRS activists. He said that strict action will be taken against them when the BJP government is formed after six months. He said that if the police continue with this attitude, they will also register a case of sedition against them. He demanded that a case of sedition should be registered against the fanatic immediately. Suryanarayana warned that he would call for a “bandh” in Nizamabad town on Sunday if a case was not registered. He alleged that Nizamabad, a key city in North Telangana, is being made a preparation and training center for terrorists.

Assembly Convener Panchayat Lingam District Chief Secretary Pothankar Lakshminarayana, Municipal Floor Leaders “Dopidi” Sravanti Reddy, District Vice Presidents Nagolla Lakshminarayana, Panchareddy Sridhar, Illendula Prabhakar, Burgula Vinod, Mettuvijay, Bussapur Shankar, Sanjay, Purohit Kaiser, were present in this programme

Gaddam Raju, Gatla Gangadhar, Bhattikari Anand, Mattam Pawan, Siva Noori Bhaskar, Anta Reddy, Harish Reddy, Sai Bhagat, Ashish, Rajender and Pandey Datrika Ramesh, representatives of large-scale Hindu organisations and BJP leaders participated.