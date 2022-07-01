BJP leader RP Singh spends night at activist’s house

Rangareddy: Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting in Hyderabad, former legislator and national representative RP Singh, who is on a 3-day visit to Shadnagar constituency, on Thursday arranged a meeting with the constituency Shakti Kendra incharges and stayed overnight at BJP activist Vinod Nayak's house.

On the occasion, RP Singh explained about the Central government schemes to the locals. RP Singh was seen spending time with locals in the fields and enjoying the village atmosphere.

Shadnagar constituency incharge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, Dr Vijay Kumar, Praneeth Reddy, Vinod Nayak, Mohan Singh and Srinu Babu Kumar, Raju and Mahesh were present.