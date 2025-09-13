BJP leader slams Congress over unemployment, demands to hold Group-1 exams afresh

Hyderabad: The newly appointed BJP Telangana vice president and former MP Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of betraying the unemployed youth and failing to uphold promises made during the election campaign.

Addressing the media on Friday, Dr. Goud expressed gratitude to BJP leaders N. Ramchandra Rao, Kishan Reddy, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his appointment, before turning his focus to the plight of Group-1 aspirants—candidates vying for top administrative roles like IAS and IPS.

He alleged that the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) had become a “business enterprise,” citing widespread irregularities in the Group-1 recruitment process under both the previous BRS and current Congress governments.

He referred a High Court ruling that exposed mass copying, coaching center interference, and uniform marking patterns in the Group-1 exams, demanding an immediate re-conduct of the examination.

“The hopes of Telangana’s unemployed youth have been shattered,” he said, warning that failure to act could trigger a statewide agitation akin to the Million March, led by BJP Yuva Morcha.

Dr. Goud criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly politicizing the issue and ignoring the High Court’s directive. He contrasted the state’s inaction with the central government’s record of filling nearly one lakh jobs transparently over five years.

The BJP leader also accused Congress of reneging on key promises made to Backward Classes (BCs), including 42% reservation in local bodies, Rs 20,000 crore welfare allocation, and full fee reimbursement for BC students. He labeled the Congress’s recent celebrations in Kamareddy as “fake” and described them as “BC sedition day.”

Dr. Goud demanded the implementation of the Hyderabad Youth Declaration and warned that the BJP would launch a statewide movement if the government failed to act on its promises.