BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on His 118th Birth Anniversary in Gadwal

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 118th birth anniversary of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, a revered leader of the marginalized and underprivileged communities, BJP Town President Rajaka Jayashree Narasimhulu paid rich floral tributes to his statue at the district headquarters of Jogulamba Gadwal.

Speaking at the event, former district BJP president Ramachandra Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes on the birth anniversary of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, who served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India and a great social reformer.

He remarked that Dr. Jagjivan Ram was a legendary figure whose services to the nation must always be remembered. As the first Dalit Deputy Prime Minister and the country’s first Labour Minister, he rendered remarkable services to the downtrodden and played a vital role in the nation’s progress. His dedication and achievements serve as a source of inspiration, especially for the youth.

Ramachandra Reddy urged the younger generation to awaken, learn about the lives of such great leaders, and walk in their footsteps to fulfill the aspirations of the underprivileged. He emphasized unity among marginalized sections and called on people to carry forward the vision of great leaders like Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Jyotirao Phule.

The program saw the participation of BJP leaders and members including District General Secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, State Counseling Member Akkala Ramadevi, District OBC Morcha President Deva Das, IT Cell Convenor Chittari Kiran, State OBC Morcha Executive Member Anil, and local BJP leaders Dilliwala Krishna, Geeta Reddy, Shyam Rao, Dabbileti Narasimha, Mohan, Naresh Goud, Narasimha Shetty, Shankar, and Vasu, among others.