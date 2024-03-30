BJP leaders rally support ahead of elections

Khammam: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-Incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states for the BJP, expressed confidence in the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

He highlighted the people’s support for Modi’s third term as Prime Minister during a visit to Khammam on Friday, where he inaugurated the Party Parliamentary election office.

Reddy was warmly welcomed by party MP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao, along with district presidents Galla Satyanarayana and KV Ranga Kiran. Addressing the gathering, Reddy emphasised the achievements of the NDA government led by the BJP over the past nine years and expressed optimism about winning over 400 seats in the upcoming elections.

He urged party leaders to focus on securing a victory for Vinod Rao in the parliamentary polls, asserting that the party’s flag will proudly fly over Khammam Qila in the near future. Reddy said that there was a silent wave of support for the BJP in the Khammam parliamentary constituency.

In response, Vinod Rao expressed confidence in winning with a significant majority and commended the dedication of party leaders and activists, citing successful bike rallies.

He called on the people to give the BJP a chance for comprehensive development in Khammam.

The day’s events also included a Tiffin Baithak programme where party leaders, including Parliamentary convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, Nunna Ravi, and Shyam Rathode, participated.