BJP leaders stage dharna

Kothagudem: In a display of strong opposition, BJP District President KV Ranga Kiran on Thursday condemned the Congress MPs taunting of Vice President Jagdish Dhankhar. The move was undertaken after a call by state party president Kishan Reddy. Following which the BJP leaders protested and staged a dharna at the Kothagudem town bus stand.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran said that he strongly condemned the Congress MPs imitating the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and making fun of him by showing gestures. “TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee impersonating the Rajya Sabha Chairman and seeing Rahul Gandhi filming the event on his mobile is insult democracy and the constitutional system,” he said.

The protesting leaders demanded severe punishment for the action. State executive committee members Jampana Seetharamaraju, district general secretary Edlapalli Srinivas Kumar, district officials Venkateshwarlu, Jain, Kothagudem Assembly convener Narendra Babu, Ashwaraopeta Assembly convener Gottepolu Srinivas, Pinapaka Assembly convener Bikshapati, Yellandu Assembly convener Gopi Krishna and others participated.