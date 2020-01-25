BJP leading in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The ruling TRS had achieved clear majority in the elections for the six municipalities in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The pink party had a great victory in Bodhan, Armoor, Bheemgal, Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Banswada municipalities.



The TRS had clean sweep in Balkonda constituency, represented by Housing and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, by winning all the 12 wards.

Of the total 60 divisions in Nizamabad corporation, BJP had won in 27 wards; MIM in 16 wards; TRS in 14 wards; Congress in two wards; independents won in one ward.

BJP had won the highest number of seats in Nizamabad corporation. TRS ex-Mayor Akula Sujata and AIMIM district chief Fayim have lost the battle.

The ruling party had won highest seats in Kamareddy municipality. Of the total 49 wards, TRS won 23; Congress won 12; BJP won eight; and independents had won in six wards.

The TRS won 9 wards out of the total 12 wards in Yellareddy municipal elections and Congress won three seats. In Bodhan municipality, the pink party had won 22 wards; MIM 10; Congress five and BJP won one ward of the total 38 wards. In Armoor, Banswada and Bheemgal, the car got clear majority.