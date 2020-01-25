Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP leading in Nizamabad

BJP leading in Nizamabad
Highlights

The ruling TRS had achieved clear majority in the elections for the six municipalities in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The pink party had a...

Nizamabad: The ruling TRS had achieved clear majority in the elections for the six municipalities in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The pink party had a great victory in Bodhan, Armoor, Bheemgal, Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Banswada municipalities.

The TRS had clean sweep in Balkonda constituency, represented by Housing and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, by winning all the 12 wards.

Of the total 60 divisions in Nizamabad corporation, BJP had won in 27 wards; MIM in 16 wards; TRS in 14 wards; Congress in two wards; independents won in one ward.

BJP had won the highest number of seats in Nizamabad corporation. TRS ex-Mayor Akula Sujata and AIMIM district chief Fayim have lost the battle.

The ruling party had won highest seats in Kamareddy municipality. Of the total 49 wards, TRS won 23; Congress won 12; BJP won eight; and independents had won in six wards.

The TRS won 9 wards out of the total 12 wards in Yellareddy municipal elections and Congress won three seats. In Bodhan municipality, the pink party had won 22 wards; MIM 10; Congress five and BJP won one ward of the total 38 wards. In Armoor, Banswada and Bheemgal, the car got clear majority.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>




Top