BJP livid as EO gives a miss on visit to Yadadri

Yadadri: Third phase of the BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Praja Sangrama started from Yadagirigutta on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he visited Yadadri shrine and performed a special puja.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Kishan Reddy, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao and other important leaders also visited Yadadri .

As per the protocol, the BJP ranks flayed EO Geetha Reddy over her absence during the BJP leaders visit to Yadadri.

It is inevitable that there was a protocol dispute during the visit of the State Governor Yadadri in the past as well.

The local BJP leaders expressed their anger and stated that protocol being practiced on visit of the ruling party leaders.

They questioned about the attitude of Executing Officer Geetha Reddy and advised not to undermine the system.

Collector Pamela Satpathy, who responded to the protocol issues many times in the past, has given directions to the officials, but the attitude of the temple authorities was not changing, BJP leaders alleged.

On the one hand, whispers are being heard among the temple authorities that the Hundi counting programme intentionally organized in view of Union Ministers and BJP leaders visit to Yadadri.

BJP leaders demanded the state government to take strict action against the Yadadri temple EO and ensure that violation of protocol incidents should not happen again.