BJP membership drive reviewed

Kothagudem: A meeting of key BJP leaders was held in connection with the membership registration programme at Bhadradri Kothagudem district office here on Sunday. BJP district president KV Rangakiran asked the BJP rank and file to fan out in villages and increase membership of the party. They should make people aware of various welfare schemes grounded by the Narendra Modi government and its efforts for development of all states.

He said that the country voted for Narendra Modi to be the PM for third time in view of his government’s success in addressing issues and concerns of the nation. Today, the world is looking to India for leadership to resolving many an issues. He pointed out to the workers that BJP was the only party that gave recognition to all workers solely based on the merits of their performance. They should strive to strengthen the hands of PM Modi who was striving to make India a developed country.

BJP membership registration district convenor Ponishetti Venkateshwarlu, co-convenors Kolikapogu Musalaya and Bairi Nirmala, and others took part in the programme.