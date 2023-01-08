BJP MLA Eatala flays KCR over failed promises

Warangal: The Telangana government may be providing financial assistance through Rythu Bandhu but it had removed all the benefits such as input subsidy, mechanisation of agriculture, drip irrigation, crop loan waiver scheme and free fertilisers etc., former Minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said.

Addressing the polling booth committee members of Warangal East constituency on Saturday, he said that farmers were in dire straits as the government failed to release Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver at one-go. "The BRS government was claiming credit for all the works such as construction of Rythu Vedikas and Kallalu (crop drying platforms) with the Central funds under the MGNREGS. KCR was also claiming credit for procuring paddy even though the Centre was paying for the procurement of paddy," Eatala said. KCR who promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 to the jobless failed to do so. KCR also promised free KG to PG education, super-speciality hospital for each district and 3 acres to dalit families but failed to implement, he added.

The Narendra Modi government constructed 3.5 crore houses for the poor. On the other hand, the BRS government so far handed over just 20,000 houses to the poor families. The State government could have constructed at least 10 lakh houses by now, he said.

Gram panchayats have become bankrupt. Sarpanches who spent their own money for developmental works are struggling with the government not providing adequate funds, Eatala said. He said that Telangana is in the fourth place in farmers' suicides due to inefficiency of KCR.

Eatala said that the State Government which was providing free power supply to farming is in fact collecting it indirectly by increasing power tariffs on domestic usage. The government which failed to provide subsidy loans through SC Corporation for the last three years is trying to hoodwink the people with Dalit Bandhu, he said.

KCR who failed to revive Nizam Sugar Factory in Nizamabad and BILT unit in Kamalapuram is talking tall of Visakha Steel Plant which is ridiculous, Eatala said. KCR who reiterated to find a solution for the podu land issue is maintaining silence even after the Cabinet Sub-Committee had submitted its report on it, Eatala said.

Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said that their party will expose the misdeeds of KCR and his family members. KCR's promise to construct double bedroom houses in Warangal remained a nonstarter. The much-talked Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is yet to provide jobs to the local youth, Pradeep Rao said. Whatever development took place in Warangal was due to the Central funds, he said. He alleged that the people in the Warangal East constituency are scared of the local MLA Nannapuneni Narender.