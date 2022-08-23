BJP MLA T Raja Singh detained for derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh was detained by the police on Tuesday morning.

It is said that the action was taken against the MLA after last night protests in the city, the legislator allegedly uploaded a video on Facebook making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed and targeting a particular community in a video which he later allegedly uploaded on social media platforms.

A case is booked against him at Dabeerpura police station under 153, 153A, 188, 121, 295A, 298, 505 (1) (B) (C), 505 (2) and 506 of IPC.

Soon after the video surfaced on Facebook page, scores of people descended at different police stations and also at Commissioner's office and started to protest. They were taken into preventive custody in the morning and shifted to Kanchanbagh police station.

A complaint was made at Chandrayangutta police station by Uppuguda corporator, Fahad Abdad and at Bahadurpura crossroads Kishanbagh corporator Hussaini Pasha staged a road block. He later approached the Bahadurpura police and made a complaint.

Last night protests were organised at Bhavaninagar, Dabeerpura, Nampally and a few other police stations.

Senior police officials rushed to their offices to supervise the security arrangements and force deployment in the city to prevent any communal flare up.

AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala reached the Dabeerpura police station and made a complaint. A case was booked by the police under Sections 153A, 295 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) P Sai Chaitanya said there were protests at the different police stations in the city.

"Action will be initiated against any person who made derogatory comments at Prophet Mohammed. We request people to have faith in the police and not break the law," he said.

Raja Singh had earlier demanded the State government cancel the show of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui alleging that he had made adverse comments against Lord Ram and Sita during his previous shows.

However, he was placed under house arrest by the Hyderabad police on Friday and Saturday as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile security is beefed up in the city following the last night incident. Police pickets are posted at all communally sensitive areas of the city. Senior police officials are monitoring the situation.

The crowd that was staging a sit-in at the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police office building at Basheerbagh was dispersed. Some persons were taken into custody by the police and shifted to different police stations.