BJP mobilises cadre for victory in Aiza Municipality elections

Mahabubnagar: Withthe Aiza Municipality elections approaching, BJP leaders have urged party workers to unite and campaign diligently to ensure a decisive victory. Former BJP District President of Jogulamba Gadwal, S. Ramachandra Reddy, called upon cadres to work collectively, highlighting the party’s development agenda and corruption-free governance as key points to communicate to the public.

Addressing a large-scale workers’ meeting at the BJP office in Durga Nagar, Aiza, Ramachandra Reddy emphasised that urban development and resolution of public issues are possible only under BJP leadership. He urged workers to conduct door-to-door campaigns, explain Central Government welfare schemes and expose the failures of previous administrations.

Aiza Town BJP President Kompati Bhagat Reddy stated that infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems and drinking water facilities have suffered due to past negligence. He expressed confidence that the BJP will win the elections if cadres function with unity and discipline.

The leaders also confirmed that the candidate selection process has been expedited, with ward-wise in-charges and committees already appointed under state directives. Candidates will be chosen based on performance, public connect, party commitment and service background, ensuring readiness once reservation announcements are made.

The meeting was attended by SC Morcha State Executive Member Madanna, Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, Aiza Mandal President Gopalakrishna, District Council Member Pradeep Kumar, town vice presidents, booth presidents, party workers, aspirants and other local leaders.