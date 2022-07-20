BJP MP Arvind booked for abusive speech against CM KCR

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police on Wednesday booked a case against Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on charges of abusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and delivering a provocative speech.

A city-based advocate Ravi Kumar approached the Saroornagar police stating that the MP had abused the Chief Minister and other persons during a press meet held on July 13 at the BJP State office at Nampally. The advocate said that he had come across the speech of MP on YouTube.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case against Arvind Dharmapuri under Section 504 and 505 (1) (c) of the IPC.