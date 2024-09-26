BJP MP Laxman highlights Deendayal Upadhyay's ideals

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is dedicated to the principles of Pandit DeenDayal Upadhyay, founder of the Jana Sangh. Addressing an event organized by the Telangana state unit to mark Upadhyay's birth anniversary, he emphasized Upadhyay's theory of Antyodaya, which advocates for ensuring that the benefits of development reach the poor and needy.

Dr. Laxman noted that the central government is focused on welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, ensuring that the last person in society benefits from national resources. He highlighted that welfare schemes are now being implemented digitally, removing intermediaries to provide direct benefits to individuals, regardless of caste or creed.

The BJP MP mentioned that BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has called for a fortnight of nationwide service programs, commencing on September 17 (Modi's birthday) and concluding on October 2 (Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti). As part of these initiatives, BJP workers and leaders are organizing blood donation and medical camps for the needy.

Dr. Laxman described the BJP as a party rooted in ideology and service, asserting that politics should focus on serving the people rather than merely seeking power. He criticized the Congress party, alleging that its leaders prioritize minority interests and have a history of corruption while in power.

He accused Congress, which governs Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, of misappropriating resources and failing to serve the poor, pointing to the dissatisfaction among Telangana residents shortly after Congress assumed power. He warned that the guarantees offered by the Congress party are deceptive and aimed at securing power for corrupt purposes.

Tributes were also paid to Deen Dayal Upadhyay by BJP Parliament Member Etela Rajender, former MP BB Patil, former minister Marri Sashidhar Reddy, former MLAs Prem Singh Rathod, and other state party officials.