BJP mulls chalking out winning plans for local body elections

A preliminary workshop on the State BJP's preparedness for the upcoming local body elections has determined that sensitization programs will be held to highlight the failures of the BRS over the past ten years, as well as those of the current Congress government in Telangana. The workshop emphasized the importance of strengthening the party to ensure readiness for the local body elections whenever they are announced.

BJP National General Secretary and Telangana State In-charge Sunil Bansal served as the chief guest at a workshop chaired by Union Minister and State BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy. The event was attended by BJP MPs D.K. Aruna and Etala Rajender, as well as senior leader Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, along with MLAs and district presidents.

Kishan Reddy, while speaking at the workshop, said the Congress government's approach is that of "Ragam Baredu, Pani Muredu" (Making tall claims but delivering little). The party needs to organize workshops at the mandal and district levels and conduct training classes. "We should foster new leadership in the mandals through various morchas, bringing in leaders from poor communities, farmer families, and the youth in rural areas."

He mentioned that newly formed local committees are already taking shape in several districts, with many individuals, including new presidents, joining the party. Kishan Reddy noted that there is significant interest in joining the BJP, with crucial discussions occurring between key leaders and the state leadership to facilitate new memberships.