BJP mulls how to translate people's feel-good factor into electoral support

Hyderabad: State development, debt, jobs and Hindutva are all set to be the year-long agenda of State BJP to take on the ruling BRS.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader said, "the Central leadership of the party for the past several years have been insisting on strengthening the booth-level committees. But, much progress was not done until two years, particularly, in rural districts of State."

The 'Saral' mobile application is only one initiative to give a digital backup to the party cadre working right from booth level. It is only one initiative in the process."Now the party bosses will have a clear picture of the party strength from the polling booth level," said a BJP State office-bearer. It helps roll out the party's electoral strategies for Telangana.

The party bosses feel booth level strengthening of the party needed further boost to foray into rural areas. For this, the party national secretaries and State in-charges Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chug have started holding parlays with key leaders to hammer out the electoral strategies to take on the BRS.

However, broadly, the party will be focusing on electoral promises of the BRS, development and the State debt, besides Hindutav. How the party agenda and communicating to masses in rural Telangana form the crucial element for the party.

State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's bus yatra is scheduled to start on January 16. However, the party is planning to take up multiple activities for the next six months to one year to go to people.

A senior BJP leader, who was looking into the Munugodu poll, said, there is a good response to the party meetings and Praja Sangrama Yatra from people. There are umpteen complaints against the ruling BRS government from every section of people.

However, a lot more needs to be done to translate people's response to party activities into credible electoral support. "This a serious issue for which State party in-charges known as task masters are mulling to come up with stretagies," There will be more intense activities of the party starting from the third week of January.