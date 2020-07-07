BJP opposes TRS act on demolition of Secretariat buildings

BJP strongly protests the atrocious action of the TRS Government in demolishing the old secretariat buildings for false prestige of CM KCR in the midst of a global pandemic crisis.

While Chief Ministers across the country are busy building and expanding infrastructure to accommodate COVID19 patients, unfortunately, Telangana State has a Chief Minister, who is busy demolishing the existing infrastructure, which can easily be turned into a massive facility to accommodate thousands of COVID19 patients.

The state is in the middle of a serious public health crisis with COVID19 spike and people are dieing in hoardes with lack of medical support and hospital beds for few weeks.

Telangana State is now rated as the second-highest in the rate of infection, while it stands at number one position in conducting lowest number of COVID19 tests in its population category. CM KCR seems to be hardly worried and untouched by these alarming statistics.

Every other state in the country is building makeshift hospitals and expanding their bed count, while Telangana State Government is demolishing existing infrastructure which could be very well turned into a makeshift COVID19 hospital to meet the existing demand for hospital beds.

BJP strongly believes the old secretariat buildings complex could have been easily turned into a 20,000-bed facility. As the buildings are located in the heart of the GHMC area, they could have been the best location to use for COVID19 treatment. Telangana state currently has more than 90 % cases originating from GHMC area. These buildings are functional and storng, and demolishing them is a pure waste of taxpayers money.

CM KCR has once again proved incompetent and incapable to rise to the occasion, to serve people of the state who are in serious health crisis. KCR has prioritised his own whims and fancies over public health in the state, by brazenly demolishing the old secretariat buildings.

BJP wants people of the state to note the criminal neglect on public health and lives of common and poor people by the KCR government, in the midst of a dangerous global pandemic.

The demolition of State Secretariat began with C block. Fifty percent demolition is over. Meanwhile, demolition on D block also began.