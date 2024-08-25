  • Menu
BJP Plans Bill Targeting Waqf Properties, Says MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the BJP for planning to introduce a bill that he says targets Waqf properties.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the BJP for planning to introduce a bill that he says targets Waqf properties. He believes the bill is part of an effort by the BJP to disadvantage Muslims, similar to past actions against important sites like Mecca Masjid.

Owaisi argues that Waqf properties, which have been established for many years, should not need new ownership deeds. He points out that it is unreasonable to require such documentation for well-known sites like Mecca Masjid, which have always been recognized as Waqf properties.

The criticism exposes the ongoing concerns about how religious properties are managed in India. Owaisi’s remarks suggest that the bill could reclassify these properties as government assets, which he argues would harm the Muslim community’s interests.

As the bill moves forward, it is expected to be a contentious issue, reflecting broader debates over religious property management and ownership.

