BJP plunges into action for MLC polls

Hyderabad: Anticipating its win in the upcoming MLC elections, the State unit of Bhartiya Janata Party is all set to intensify its campaign and deployed cadre, leaders and members of its affiliated organisations to campaign door-to-door to meet the graduates.

Party senior leader and sitting Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency MLC N Ramchander Rao has been participating in a series of meets seeking the support of voters.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and other senior leaders have already participated in several meetings campaigning for party's sitting MLC.

According to party sources, the young and graduate voters seem to be disappointed by the ruling party's failure in employment creation.

It will be a daunting task for the TRS to surmount in the ensuing elections as they fail to deliver their electoral promise of unemployment allowance and a host of other issues relating to the empowerment of youth and educated class in the State.

The BJP feels that the ruling party's failure in keeping its promise and the improving popularity of the lotus among the masses would bring electoral dividends in the ensuing MLC elections.

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao seeking re-election from the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad said that he would be filing nominations on February 22, a day before the closing of nominations.

Similarly, BJP State general secretary and party's nominee for the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates constituency G Premender Reddy is meeting different sections of professionals like doctors, advocates, teachers and other graduate voters seeking support for him in this election.

The party cadre and leaders are trying to woo the voters, citing the non-performance of sitting TRS MLC. This time, BJP hopes that the anti-incumbency among the graduate voters against the pink party would benefit them. Even Premender Reddy will file his nominations on February 22, said the party sources.

Meanwhile, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh is expected to arrive in the city on February 21 to take a stock of electioneering for the party candidates. Meanwhile, the State BJP chief Sanjay Bandi has left for Delhi on Saturday to attend a party meeting called by the BJP chief JP Nadda.