BJP President welcomes Union Budget as path to ‘Viksit Bharat’

Hyderabad: BJP President N Ramchander Rao watched the live telecast of the Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha at the party’s state office on Sunday.

Later, addressing party workers after the presentation, he described the budget as a historic step that transforms the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ from aspiration into reality. Rao stated that the budget is a matter of pride for Telangana, particularly with the announcement of high-speed rail corridors for Hyderabad, which he said would strengthen the state’s role as a national growth engine. He emphasised that this is a “budget of change,” laying the foundation for India’s golden journey from economic strength to national capability, and from uplift of the poorest to overall prosperity.

Highlighting the budget’s priorities, he noted its focus on green agriculture, robust food storage systems, and ensuring happiness in every household. Designed with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Budget supports domestic manufacturing, enhances energy security, and introduces reforms to reduce dependence on imports. It also lays strong foundations for employment generation, improved agricultural productivity, increased purchasing power, and expanded access to quality education and healthcare.

Rao pointed out that India is progressing at a nearly seven per cent growth rate and has achieved historic success in poverty reduction due to consistent policies. He expressed confidence that the #ViksitBharatBudget will play a decisive role in transforming India into a developed nation, ensuring inclusive growth across all sections of society.