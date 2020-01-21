BJP questions timing of RBS funds release

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman welcoming the release of Rs 5,100 crore to the farmers for Rabi under Rythu Bandhu Scheme (RBS).

But, he demanded the immediate release of RBS funds pending for several months to the farmers during the Kharif season.

He asked the people of the State and intellectuals of Telangana to seriously reflect on the government releasing the RBS funds to the Rabi season a day ahead of the municipal elections.

He charged that it is not the first time that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao resorting to opportunist politics, speaking lies to hoodwink people and burring the democratic values and practices to win the elections.

Former BJP MLA NVVS Prabhakar addressing media on Monday said that the State Election Commission (SEC) has totally failed to implement the election code of conduction in the municipal elections.

He asked whether the model code of conduct is applicable only for the BJP. He alleged that the rules are applied only for the BJP programmes and rallies.

Besides, conducting searches in the residences of the BJP leaders is going on. But, not a single case of violation has so far been booked against the TRS leaders.

This is despite there were many complaints about liquor and money distribution, alluring the voters has become a regular practice to them, he alleged.