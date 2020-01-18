BJP raises objection on a poster

Hyderabad: Raising strong objection on the poster pasted on the wall of a house in Bheemgal municipality, the BJP on Friday demanded the State Election Commission (SEC) to take stern action against responsible persons.

N V Subhash, the official spokesperson of the State BJP party, said a poster was pasted on a wall where Minister Prashanth Reddy has visited and seen in a "jovial mood" after watching the poster.

The poster printed in the Telugu language is "our vote is for TRS party/car symbol. Other party leaders should not visit our house." It was a dangerous trend and undemocratic, he said and demanded criminal action against those responsible for pasting of such posters.

Subhash alleged that the ruling party is creating a fear like situation in a bid to prevent other party candidates to carry out their election campaign by indulging in such activities.

Demanding resignation of the minister, the official spokesperson stated that the minister instead of removing the poster was seen in a cheerful mood along with other TRS leaders in front of the house where the poster was pasted.