BJP releases 'charge sheet' against 6 years of TRS government

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Thursday released a charge sheet against the six-year rule of the TRS in the State and said it is going to people campaigning why TRS should not be given the vote.

Addressing the media while releasing the charge sheet, BJP State chief Dr K Laxman said, "we will be explaining people about how the TRS' dynastic, family-run and corrupt government has left the civic bodies in the lurch. We will also appeal to people seeking their support for the BJP."

Telangana has witnessed several elections since its formation. People are voting to TRS believing the false promises made by the party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

Laxman said, "we will impress upon the people the urgent need to apply breaks to the car of the TRS. Defeating TRS in municipal elections will not in any way pose a problem to the TRS government.

Instead, it will teach a lesson." For, even after giving 100 MLAs, the TRS has failed to provide even basic amenities, development and welfare of people has gone to winds in the municipal areas across the State, he added.

Adding further, he said the TRS's big talk about constructing mega irrigation projects did not benefit people. But only filling the coffers of the contractors and those collecting commissions.

He said that the list of false promises made by KCR is endless. But, a few of them includes transforming several cities and towns in the State like London, Istanbul, and Dallas etc.

Cleaning of Hussain Sagar Lake, laying mirror-like roads, providing budgetary allocations for civic bodies, underground drainage system are nowhere to be seen even after four years of completing of the GHMC elections, he pointed out. Instead, the lack of sanitation causing the spread of viral fevers and contagious diseases.

The fate of Chilakalaguda which was adopted by KCR sans even basic facilities and the other areas adopted by the officials and ministers have turned worse.

That apart, the Centre released Rs 1,030 crore for the development of civic bodies in the State. But, the State did not release its share. The funds sent for Swachh Bharat, to fix LED bulbs and other central funds have been diverted to pay salaries.

He asked Municipal Minister KT Ramarao what happened to the promises to construct Vikunta Dhamams, multistoried community and marriages halls etc?

Also, nothing is happening in 11 Amruth cities in Telangana as the State did not release its share of funds.

The government also failed to implement the centrally supported schemes of improving drinking water supply, public transport, establishing skill development centres for women to avail Mudra loans, housing, Rurban etc.