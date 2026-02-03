BJP releases charge sheet against Cong rule in TG

Ahead of the municipal and municipal corporation elections, the Telangana BJP intensified its attack on the Congress government by releasing a charge sheet accusing it of corruption, broken promises and administrative collapse.

Titled ‘Fake Promises – Deceptive Assurances’, the document was released by BJP Telangana unit president N Ramchander Rao along with Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar in the presence of senior leaders.

Addressing the media, Rao said the Congress came to power by announcing six guarantees and over 420 promises but failed to implement even basic commitments. He alleged that the state is facing a serious financial crisis, resulting in delays in payment of salaries to government employees and pensions to retired staff. Assurances such as DA arrears, PRC implementation, health cards and restoration of the old pension scheme remain unfulfilled, creating uncertainty among employees and pensioners.

Accusing the Congress of betraying farmers, Rao said welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, farm loan waivers and farmer insurance have been neglected or discontinued. He claimed the Bhoobharati Act has triggered fresh land disputes, pushing farmers into distress and destroying their trust in the government.

Failures in education and healthcare were also highlighted. According to Rao, fee reimbursement arrears have crossed several thousand crore rupees, while promises of new IIITs, schools in slum areas and education security cards exist only on paper. In healthcare, unpaid Rajiv Aarogyasri bills have forced hospitals to stop treatments, affecting poor patients. Promised super-specialty hospitals and maternity hospitals have not materialised.

Women’s welfare was described as another major failure. The BJP alleged that promises of Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, gold for brides, Anganwadi wage hikes and electric scooters remain unimplemented. Similarly, unemployed youth were promised Rs 4,000 monthly allowance and two lakh jobs within a year, but the BJP claimed no major fresh recruitment has taken place.

On urban governance, Rao alleged corruption worth Rs 2,500 crore in municipal bodies. He pointed to overflowing garbage, damaged roads and poor street lighting, alleging development is sustained mainly by Central government funds.

The charge sheet further accused the Congress of neglecting SC, ST and BC welfare, failing to resolve podu land issues and allowing encroachment of temple lands. Rao alleged law and order has deteriorated with rising thefts, drug abuse and communal tensions.

Concluding the press meet, Rao urged voters to reject Congress and BRS and support BJP, asserting it alone can ensure corruption-free governance in Telangana state.