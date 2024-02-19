BJP Rules Out Alliance with BRS, Confirms Contesting All 17 MP Seats in Telangana

In a recent press statement in Delhi, BJP MP Laxman dispelled speculations regarding a potential alliance between BRS and BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Laxman categorically stated that the party will not enter into any alliances in the state for this election, emphasizing that there will be no pact with the BRS party, even under negotiation terms. Asserting his position as a member of the Parliamentary Board, he confirmed that BJP will independently contest all 17 MP seats in the state.

Laxman went on to describe BRS as a sinking ship, alleging that BRS sitting MPs are in communication with BJP. He raised concerns over a purported clandestine understanding between Congress and BRS to counter BJP, questioning the lack of action by Congress against corruption within the BRS government. He also referenced an ongoing investigation in the case involving Kavitha.

Supporting this stance, BJP Telangana Chief and Union Minister Kishan Reddy reiterated the party's commitment to contesting all 17 MP seats in the state. As part of the party's victory march, Kishan Reddy conducted a special pooja at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad's old city and personally led the Yatra chariots. He expressed confidence in securing more MP seats under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, announcing the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra scheduled from 20th to 2nd March.

Highlighting the party's strategy of engaging with diverse social groups through road shows and corner meetings, Kishan Reddy affirmed BJP's determination to clinch the Hyderabad Parliament seat. The party's resolute stance on contesting all 17 MP seats underscores its commitment to a robust electoral campaign and aspirations for a successful electoral outcome in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.