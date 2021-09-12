BJP scheming to end quota system: T Harish Rao

Karimnagar: The BJP government at the Centre was trying to destroy reservations by handing over public sector companies to private corporate companies, alleged Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

He said it was against the aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar who ensured reservations in the government sector for suppressed classes. He pointed out that even the BMS, a BJP-affiliated trade union, was opposing the sale of PSUs.

Harish Rao along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar performed bhumi puja and laid the foundation stone for KCR Auto Nagar at SRSP Canal in Huzurabad town on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that while the TRS government was trying to protect the interests of the working class, the BJP government was making the workers lose their jobs by selling public sector companies.

He stated that the Modi government's Farm Laws were also opposed by its farmer's wing Kisan Morcha.

Harish Rao sought to know if people should vote for BJP when the party was being blamed by its own cadres.

Petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices had gone up during the BJP rule and LPG subsidy reduced. If people voted for the BJP the price of a LPG cylinder would become Rs 1,500, he warned.

The Finance Minister informed that plots were allotted to 347 families in Auto Nagar where permanent work sheds for the mechanics would be constructed. It would be a permanent asset to the mechanics who need not pay rent. Rs 3 crore was sanctioned for Auto Nagar by TSIIC and all the facilities like roads, fresh water, toilets would be provided.

If all the mechanics in Huzurabad make sure to stay here it would be useful for everyone. He expressed pleasure at motor workers' leaders' decision to pay the election deposit to TRS candidate for Huzurabad bye-election Gellu Srinivas Yadav. Kamalakar thanked KCR for setting up Auto Nagar at Huzurabad.