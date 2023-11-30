BJP seek EC intervention over police facilitating ruling party candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and State Electoral Officer that police and other officials, acting in a partisan manner and facilitating the BRS candidates and sought the EC intervention for free and fair polling.

In a letter on Thursday, he said that BRS candidates and their workers have been moving in all the constituencies with around 100 to 200 people. When the BJP workers complained about the same, the police and other officials were allowing the BRS workers to attack the BJP workers. He alleged that the police and officials failed to act against the ruling party candidate and workers.

Kishan Reddy said that, for example, in one such incident in the Janagaon assembly, the BRS candidate was moving with his supporters. The same was objected to. However, the police remained mute spectators and facilitated the ruling party workers in moving around the polling stations with their workers. Besides, the ruling party workers were threatening the BJP workers with dire consequences.

The Telangana BJP chief said that similarly, in the majority of the constituencies, the police are supporting directly or indirectly the BRS candidates and their workers and threatening the BJP workers to implicate them in false cases.

Also, it has come to our notice that, in the Amberpet constituency, the BRS candidate and his son were found openly distributing money. Yet, no action has been taken so far. Similarly, incidents from various places and constituencies are being reported where the police are openly helping the BRS workers and seeking the intervention of the EC in conducting free and fair polls.