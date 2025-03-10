BJP seeks agri college in Gadwal district

Gadwal: The BJP leaders have demanded that the state government establish a new agricultural college in Jogulamba Gadwal district. BJP district president Ramachandra Reddy pointed out that while Telangana currently has eight agricultural colleges and plans are underway to establish three more in Nizamabad, Suryapet, and Kodangal, no such initiative has been taken for Jogulamba Gadwal, a district where nearly 80% of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihood.

Addressing media persons, Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that both the previous BRS government and the current administration have failed to establish any significant agricultural institutions in the district. He stated that Jogulamba Gadwal is located between the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, making it a fertile region suitable for large-scale farming. Furthermore, with two national highways passing through the district, high-quality seeds produced here can easily be transported to other states.

The BJP leader also highlighted that the district is one of the largest producers of cotton seeds in the country, supplying over 50% of India’s cotton seeds. Establishing an agricultural college in the region would not only benefit local farmers by providing access to high-quality seeds but also facilitate research on advanced farming techniques, modern agricultural equipment, and organic farming practices. Additionally, farmers would have direct access to agricultural scientists for guidance on pest control and best farming methods.

Given these factors, the BJP district unit has strongly appealed to the state government to approve a new agricultural college for Jogulamba Gadwal.

The press conference was attended by BJP district general secretaries DK Snigdha Reddy and Ravi Kumar Ekbote, along with senior BJP leaders Bandala Venkata Ramulu, Deva Das, Mirjapuram Venkateshwara Reddy, Chenugonipalli Srinu, Ganja Sai, Raju, Pradeep, and others.