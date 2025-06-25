BJP shutdown in Narayanpet town

Mahabubnagar: Protests erupted in Narayanpet on Tuesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheaded a complete town-wide bandh, demanding the immediate reestablishment of the Area Hospital that was earlier shifted to the Government Medical College at Appampally, nearly 16 km away Narayanpet town.

The BJP leaders, joined by local activists and citizens, staged a powerful demonstration in front of the RTC depot, blocking buses and halting transport services to express their discontent over the government’s decision. Protesters argued that shifting the hospital has caused severe hardship to patients, especially those from rural areas and economically weaker sections, who now struggle to access timely healthcare. Holding placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators demanded that the Area Hospital be brought back to Narayanpet town without delay.

They stressed that a district headquarters without a proper hospital is unacceptable and poses a serious risk to public health. In a show of solidarity, local traders and shopkeepers voluntarily downed shutters and supported the bandh, bringing commercial activity in the town to a complete standstill.

Leading the agitation were BJP state leader Nagurao Namaji and district president Satya Yadav, who accused the government of neglecting the healthcare needs of the people. Several other party workers and locals also actively took part in the protest, vowing to intensify the agitation if their demands are not met.