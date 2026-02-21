BJP slams Cong protest at Global AI Summit as ‘juvenile theatrics’

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Congress party following a disruptive protest staged by Youth Congress activists during the ongoing Global AI Summit. The protest, which involved activists removing shirts and raising slogans against India–US trade engagement, was described by BJP leaders as “juvenile theatrics” and a deliberate attempt to embarrass India before an international audience.

On Friday, NV Subash, BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge Telangana, said the incident reflected Congress’s “growing desperation and irrelevance.” He argued that the protest was timed to disrupt proceedings at a prestigious summit attended by delegates from 22 countries, undermining India’s credibility.

Subash emphasised that India is now recognised globally as a leader in Artificial Intelligence innovation and adoption, with strong policy frameworks and a thriving startup ecosystem.

He cited praise from international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and global technology executives who have acknowledged India’s growing clout in emerging technologies.

He further alleged that the protest could not have occurred without tacit approval from the Congress high command, calling it a “manufactured outrage” aimed at reclaiming lost political ground.

Welcoming the swift intervention of the Delhi police, Subash said law enforcement ensured the summit continued smoothly. He concluded that India’s rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership cannot be derailed by “frustrated opposition theatrics.”