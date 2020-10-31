BJP spits venom at TRS government

Hyderabad: BJP national president of OBC Morcha K Laxman lashed out at the TRS government for fooling people by making false promises time, and again.

Addressing the OBC meeting held at Chegunta of Dubbaka Assembly constituency as a chief guest on Friday, he said that the pink party has been trying to mislead people to win the elections in one way or the other. With a pile of unfulfilled promises in its kitty, the ruling TRS has come up again making new assurances and false promises to the voters of Dubbaka.

The senior BJP leader reminded the people of Dubbaka that the candidates fielded by the Congress and the ruling TRS have been elected for four times each. And are seeking a mandate from the people of Dubbaka once again. But, the sorry state of affairs and lack of development in the Dubbaka constituency itself speaks volumes about the efforts of the Congress and TRS elected representatives' commitment for the development of the constituency, he pointed.

Laxman appealed the people of Dubbaka to elect the party's candidate Raghunandan Rao and said he is well educated and committed to serving for the development of Dubbaka.

Former MP Ravindra Naik, former MLAs G Ramakrishna Reddy, Somarapu Satyanarayana, State OBC president Ale Bhaskar and State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash were among others present.