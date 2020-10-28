BJP spreading false propaganda on TRS: Harish Rao

Finance minister Harish Rao on Wednesday said that BJP leaders who caught red-handed with money are spreading false propaganda on TRS party during the election campaign at Dubbaka.

Reacting to the Bandi Sanjay comments of Centre funding the state government schemes, Harish Rao said that he will resign to the party if the BJP proves it. Bandi Sanjay said that the centre is providing Rs 1,600 to the beedi workers while the state government is a contribution to Rs 400. However, Harish Rao condemned the statement of the BJP leaders and said that the centre is not providing even 16 paise to the workers.

The minister said that he will resign as minister and MLA if BJP proves the central government is contributing Rs 1,600 to the workers. He also challenged Bandi Sanjay to an open discussion on the contribution of funds from central and state government.

Bandi Sanjay staged a hunger strike after he was arrested by the police on Monday night in Siddipet after the officials seized Rs 18.65 lakh from the kin of BJP Dubbak contestant Raghunandan Rao's residence. However, the police foiled his protest and shifted him to a hospital in Karimnagar after his health condition deteriorated. Former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and Jitender Reddy offered him a juice and made him to withdraw the hunger strike.